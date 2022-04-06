Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 786,000 teens in Kazakhstan get 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 09:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform reports.

As of 6 April, 786,216 teenagers, 36,080 pregnant women, and 128,527 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 692,150 teenagers, 30,350 pregnant women and 107,190 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan green-lit the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


