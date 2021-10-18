Over 785 thou people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 785,404 people have so far received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 705,490 - both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the year, Almaty region has received 864,658 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 854,815 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine component.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 53,893, of which 39,841 are symptomatic. The growth rate has remained at 0.3% over the past two weeks.

Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 0.5% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Sarkansk district – 0.5%, and Tekeli city – 0.4%.

Over the past day, the region has reported 107 COVID-19 cases, including 94 symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic ones, with the growth rate of 0.2%. Of the fresh daily cases, 10 have been reported in children under 14.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.