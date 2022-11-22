Go to the main site
    Over 78% of special needs kids study at schools in Zhambyl rgn

    22 November 2022, 07:22

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM 7,922 children with special needs study at schools in Zhambyl region, the education department reports.

    Some 2,500 children attend 86 inclusive preschool centres. Over 1,100 kids receive inclusive education at secondary schools.

    More than 2,500 pupils study at four special boarding schools, while some 300 at secondary schools. 1,500 receive at-home education.

    201 physically disabled students study at vocational colleges.

    There are 29 special centres in the region, including four special boarding schools, six centers providing psychological, medical, and learning consultations, a rehabilitation centre, five inclusive education and resources centres, a center for supporting children with autism.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Education
