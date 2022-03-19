Over 765,000 Kazakhstani teens get 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 19 March, 765,438 teenagers, 34,839 pregnant women, and 121,646 nursing mothers were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 620,347 teenagers, 27,236 pregnant women and 94,633 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan approved the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



