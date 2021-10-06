Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Over 763,000 residents administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty region

    6 October 2021, 20:37

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – The first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has so far been administered to over 763,000 people in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been administered to 763,972 and two jabs to 676,224 residents of Almaty region.

    As of October 6, 2021, the region has reported 52,058 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 38,209 symptomatic ones. COVID-19 cases have grown by 0.4% over the past two weeks.

    Most weekly growths in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region’s Alakol district – 0.8%, Yenbekshikazakh district – 0.5%, Karatalsk district - 0.6%, Kerbulak district – 0.5%, Sarkansk district – 0.5%, and Kegensk district – 0.5%.

    The region has registered 145 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 112 of which are symptomatic. Of the daily cases, 29 have bene reported in children under 14.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region