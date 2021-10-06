Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 763,000 residents administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty region

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2021, 20:37
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – The first jab of COVID-19 vaccine has so far been administered to over 763,000 people in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been administered to 763,972 and two jabs to 676,224 residents of Almaty region.

As of October 6, 2021, the region has reported 52,058 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 38,209 symptomatic ones. COVID-19 cases have grown by 0.4% over the past two weeks.

Most weekly growths in COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty region’s Alakol district – 0.8%, Yenbekshikazakh district – 0.5%, Karatalsk district - 0.6%, Kerbulak district – 0.5%, Sarkansk district – 0.5%, and Kegensk district – 0.5%.

The region has registered 145 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 112 of which are symptomatic. Of the daily cases, 29 have bene reported in children under 14.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


