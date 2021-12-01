Over 76,000 teens get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 96,000 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 non-spread.

The commission said in a statement that a total of 96,327 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 76,211 are teenagers, 6,216 – pregnant women and 13,900 – nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Earlier it was reported that over 8 million Kazakhstan have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection since February 2021.



