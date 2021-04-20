Over 745,000 people to be vaccinated against COVID in E Kazakhstan by October

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – A session of the regional coordination council for the coronavirus infection chaired by akim (governor) of the region Danial Akhmetov was held in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

At the session, it was noted that in the past six months the region managed to reduce the coronavirus incidence 15fold. The region reported 645 new cases of the coronavirus infection in March 2021, compared to 9,700 COVID-19 cases in November 2020.

However, the epidemiological situation started to deteriorate in April when the number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 2.8fold and climbed to 1,057. The cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Semei and Ayagoz are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. In this light, the quarantine restrictions are to be tightened in these cities starting from April 22.

Participants of the session stressed that vaccination is one of the keys to stabilize the epidemiological situation. There are 380 vaccination centers in the region. The number of those inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the region has already exceeded 48,500 people.

Deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Shakarym Buktugutov announced 72,000 doses of the anti-COVID vaccine are to be delivered to the region by the end of April. 747,000 people or 53% of all residents of East Kazakhstan region are expected to be inoculated by early October. It was revealed that the regional vaccination centers can vaccinate up to 13,300 people per day and 292,600 people – per month.