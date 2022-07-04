Go to the main site
    Over 740 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022

    4 July 2022, 11:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan convened for a meeting to discuss ways how state-of-the-art technologies can ensure road safety in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to spokesperson of the ministry Shugyla Turlybek, over 5,000 road accidents have been registered in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. 744 people were killed and 6,909 more sustained injuries as a result of those accidents.

    Participants of the meeting focused not only on road safety but also domestic abuse and vicious treatment of women and children as well as corruption among staff of the ministry.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Road accidents Kazakhstan
