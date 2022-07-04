Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Over 740 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 July 2022, 11:54
Over 740 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan convened for a meeting to discuss ways how state-of-the-art technologies can ensure road safety in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to spokesperson of the ministry Shugyla Turlybek, over 5,000 road accidents have been registered in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year. 744 people were killed and 6,909 more sustained injuries as a result of those accidents.

Participants of the meeting focused not only on road safety but also domestic abuse and vicious treatment of women and children as well as corruption among staff of the ministry.


Road accidents   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires