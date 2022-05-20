Go to the main site
    Over 74,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Mangistau region

    20 May 2022, 08:15

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 74,308 people got booster doses against the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region. Of these, 2,280 are people aged 50 and older, head of the regional health department Askar Sagimbayev confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sagimbayev, of 74,308 boosted Mangistau region residents, 9,641 and 7,364 are teachers and healthcare workers, respectively.

    He added that 5,320 law-enforcers, and 2,766 students also got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

    A total of 499,957 people got inoculated against COVID-19 in the region. The first dose of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 259,164 people, while 240,793 people were fully immunized against COVID-19, Askar Sagimbayev said.

    In addition, 43,522 people were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second dose was given to 28,361 people.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

