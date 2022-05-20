Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 74,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2022, 08:15
Over 74,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 74,308 people got booster doses against the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region. Of these, 2,280 are people aged 50 and older, head of the regional health department Askar Sagimbayev confirmed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sagimbayev, of 74,308 boosted Mangistau region residents, 9,641 and 7,364 are teachers and healthcare workers, respectively.

He added that 5,320 law-enforcers, and 2,766 students also got revaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

A total of 499,957 people got inoculated against COVID-19 in the region. The first dose of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 259,164 people, while 240,793 people were fully immunized against COVID-19, Askar Sagimbayev said.

In addition, 43,522 people were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second dose was given to 28,361 people.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Mangistau region   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region