    Over 730 thou people given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Almaty rgn

    23 September 2021, 13:15

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 739,913 people have so far received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 632,831- both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since the beginning of 2021, Almaty region has received 807,435 doses of the first component of COVID-19 vaccine and 770,740 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine component.

    739,913 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 632,831 - both jabs across the region.

    According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 49,487, of which 35,983 are symptomatic.

    Almaty region’s Alakolsk district has reported a 0.8% growth in weekly COVID-19 cases, Yenbekshikazakh district – 0.6%, Kerbulaksk district – 0.7%, Raiymbek district 1.0%, Sarkansk district – 0.9%, and Tekeli city – 0.6%.

    Over the past day, the region has reported 256 COVID-19 cases, including 221 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic ones, with the growth rate of 0.5%. Of the fresh daily cases, 48 have been reported in children under 14, 10 in students, and 14 in teachers.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

