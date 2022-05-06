Go to the main site
    Over 726,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    6 May 2022, 11:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 33,649 pregnant women were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    As of May 6, 2022, some 1,085,648 people were given the 1st jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 941,049 fully completed the vaccination cycle. Of which 830,793 teens, 38,518 pregnant women, and 137,262 nursing moms were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine. 762,434 teens, 33,649 expectant and 122,672 breastfeeding moms received both.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

