Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 725,000 Kazakhstani teens get two doses of Pfizer vaccine

    18 April 2022, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform reports.

    As of 17 April, 806,052 teenagers, 37,317 expectant women, and 133,306 nursing mothers got vaccinated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

    725,980 teenagers, 31,718 pregnant women and 114,089 nursing moms were inoculated with both doses of Pfizer vaccine.

    It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'