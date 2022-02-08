Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 72% of eligible population receive both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 February 2022, 20:23
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 369,340 people have received two COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, 80,891 people have received COVID-19 booster jabs in Pavlodar region, including 1,184 over the past 24 hours.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, the second COVID-19 vaccine jab has so far been given to 369,340 or 70% of the eligible population of the region. The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 368,993 people or over 72% of the eligible population of the region.

Over 10 thousand residents of Pavlodar region, including 6,632 teens, 252 pregnant women, and 2,226 nursing mothers have been administered the first jab of Pfizer vaccine.


