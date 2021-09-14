Over 717,000 administered vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 717,000 people in Almaty region were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus. 39,000 of them are teachers, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region informs.

As of today, 717,218 locals were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 597,375 received the both.

As of September 14, there were reported 47,300 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 34,060 symptomatic. The most cases were recorded in Alakol, Balkhash districts.

218 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, including 11 asymptomatic. 32 of them are children under 14 and 5 students.



