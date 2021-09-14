Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 717,000 administered vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty region

    14 September 2021, 12:46

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 717,000 people in Almaty region were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus. 39,000 of them are teachers, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region informs.

    As of today, 717,218 locals were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 597,375 received the both.

    As of September 14, there were reported 47,300 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 34,060 symptomatic. The most cases were recorded in Alakol, Balkhash districts.

    218 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, including 11 asymptomatic. 32 of them are children under 14 and 5 students.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region