Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 717,000 administered vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 September 2021, 12:46
Over 717,000 administered vaccine against coronavirus in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 717,000 people in Almaty region were given the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus. 39,000 of them are teachers, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region informs.

As of today, 717,218 locals were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus, 597,375 received the both.

As of September 14, there were reported 47,300 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases, including 34,060 symptomatic. The most cases were recorded in Alakol, Balkhash districts.

218 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, including 11 asymptomatic. 32 of them are children under 14 and 5 students.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires