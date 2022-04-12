Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 711,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    12 April 2022, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated official vaccination rates of teens, expectant, and nursing moms nationwide, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    As of April 12, 202, 986,598 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 854,756 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    795,3030 teens, 36,545 pregnant women, and 130,828 breastfeeding moms were given the 1st jab, while 711,473 teens, 31,101 pregnant women, and 110,917 nursing moms received both.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. 151 more people recovered from coronavirus last day.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana