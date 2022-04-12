Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 711,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2022, 11:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated official vaccination rates of teens, expectant, and nursing moms nationwide, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As of April 12, 202, 986,598 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 854,756 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

795,3030 teens, 36,545 pregnant women, and 130,828 breastfeeding moms were given the 1st jab, while 711,473 teens, 31,101 pregnant women, and 110,917 nursing moms received both.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. 151 more people recovered from coronavirus last day.


