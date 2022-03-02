Over 702 thou teens receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 702 thousand teens have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 702,973 teenagers, 32,312 pregnant women and 110,129 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 514,479 teens, 23,539 pregnant women, and 77,887 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 260 cases of and 1,250 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.