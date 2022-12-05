Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-16-18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 700-year-old stone tablet found in north China’s Hebei

    5 December 2022, 22:16

    SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - A stone tablet dating back to the year 1286, which falls within the Yuan Dynasty (1271 to 1368), has been discovered in Longyao County of north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.

    The tablet found in Gongzi Village of Weijiazhuang Township has a history of 736 years.

    According to experts, this tablet records the merits and virtues of a local family surnamed Wang.

    The tablet measures 1.52 meters high, 0.76 meters wide and 0.26 meters thick and is made of bluestone with a dome on top. The characters on the front face of the tablet are clear and in 18 lines.

    The inscription describes the deeds of the Wang's ancestors who worked as farmers all their lives. They diligently worked in the fields and bought their own homes, showed filial piety for their elders at home, and helped the poor. The Wang's descendants rebuilt the tombs and erected the tablet as a monument to remember their merits and virtues.

    Guo Yingjie, a scholar of literature and history in Longyao County, said the discovery of this stone tablet has high value in terms of the study of the cultural history of the Yuan Dynasty.


    Illustrative photo from the archive
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Beijing no longer requires COVID test for entering public places
    President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
    China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
    Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
    Popular
    1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
    3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
    4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
    5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions