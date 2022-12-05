Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 700-year-old stone tablet found in north China’s Hebei

5 December 2022, 22:16
Over 700-year-old stone tablet found in north China’s Hebei

SHIJIAZHUANG. KAZINFORM - A stone tablet dating back to the year 1286, which falls within the Yuan Dynasty (1271 to 1368), has been discovered in Longyao County of north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities, Xinhua reports.

The tablet found in Gongzi Village of Weijiazhuang Township has a history of 736 years.

According to experts, this tablet records the merits and virtues of a local family surnamed Wang.

The tablet measures 1.52 meters high, 0.76 meters wide and 0.26 meters thick and is made of bluestone with a dome on top. The characters on the front face of the tablet are clear and in 18 lines.

The inscription describes the deeds of the Wang's ancestors who worked as farmers all their lives. They diligently worked in the fields and bought their own homes, showed filial piety for their elders at home, and helped the poor. The Wang's descendants rebuilt the tombs and erected the tablet as a monument to remember their merits and virtues.

Guo Yingjie, a scholar of literature and history in Longyao County, said the discovery of this stone tablet has high value in terms of the study of the cultural history of the Yuan Dynasty.


Illustrative photo from the archive

Теги:
Related news
Beijing no longer requires COVID test for entering public places
President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
Read also
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
394M people across Europe, Central Asia need rehabilitation care: WHO
Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE President, Malaysia’s King witness signing of Middle East’s first unconventional oil concession between ADNOC and PETRONAS
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News