Over 70 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2022, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 72 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,290,880 countrywide, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was documented in Shymkent city. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan region with 21 COVID-19 recoveries. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added fiveCOVID-19 recoveries.

Three people beat COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region. Almaty, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions registered 2 COVID-19 cases each.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had recorded nine new cases of the coronavirus infection on fewer tests in the last day.


