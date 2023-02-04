Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Over 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

    4 February 2023, 12:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented over 70 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 15 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    76 people contracted COVID-19 across Kazakhstan in the past day, compared to 91 new cases reported on Friday.

    Since March 13, 2020 1,406,146 people in Kazakhstan contracted the coronavirus infection, while 90,724 people were diagnosed with the COVID-like pneumonia.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Singapore removes most remaining COVID-19 measures
    Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day
    Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary