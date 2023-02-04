Over 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented over 70 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 15 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

76 people contracted COVID-19 across Kazakhstan in the past day, compared to 91 new cases reported on Friday.

Since March 13, 2020 1,406,146 people in Kazakhstan contracted the coronavirus infection, while 90,724 people were diagnosed with the COVID-like pneumonia.