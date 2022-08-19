Qazaq TV
Over 70 Kazakhstanis volunteering at UN
19 August 2022 14:19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering in the UN system,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Askar Umarov said. He stressed that Kazakh volunteers demonstrated high professionalism and were highly appreciated.

«The United Nations Volunteers programme is the partner of today’s forum. 71 Kazakhstanis, including 42 women, are volunteering at the UN system. 7 of them work in the various UN structures in Jordan, Kenya, Turkey, and Thailand within the partnership agreement between the Ministry and United Nations Volunteers programme,» the Minister told the volunteer forum.

As stated there, in 2020 Kazakhstan suggested recognizing volunteering as a powerful and universal instrument for the development of the sustainable development agenda. He expressed confidence that the results of the Central Asian Forum, including the foundation of the Central Asian Hub of Volunteers, will contribute to the development of the volunteering movement at large.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh capital is playing a host to the Central Asian Forum of Volunteers. It brings together international experts, NGOs, and volunteering organizations from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, and Türkiye.


