6 October 2022, 12:33

Over 70 evacuated as hospital catches fire

UST KAMEGOROSK. KAZINFORM A fire outbroke in the night at the basement of the city hospital in Ust Kamenogorsk, the information centre reports.

59 patients and 12 health workers were evacuated.

No fatalities and injuries were reported.

15 units of equipment and 45 firefighters were deployed to suppress fire.