Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Over 70 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

    5 April 2022, 09:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 73 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The only region in Kazakhstan to report a two-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries was Karaganda region where 54 people made full recoveries from the virus. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 8 COVID-19 recoveries. 4 people beat COVID-19 in Akmola region.

    Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions added 2 COVID-19 recoveries apiece. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region.

    Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,108 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II