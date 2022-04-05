Over 70 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 73 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The only region in Kazakhstan to report a two-digit number of COVID-19 recoveries was Karaganda region where 54 people made full recoveries from the virus. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 8 COVID-19 recoveries. 4 people beat COVID-19 in Akmola region.

Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions added 2 COVID-19 recoveries apiece. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,108 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.