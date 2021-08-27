Go to the main site
    Over 7 thou Almaty citizens receive 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine in past day

    27 August 2021, 11:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,894 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 7,357 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 1,561 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 1,467 symptomatic and 94 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 633 people have been discharged from and 578 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

    In total, 5,765 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 469 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 26 - on artificial lung ventilation, 196 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 216 - on high flow oxygen devices.

    As of today, 12,868 COVID-19 patients, including 12,369 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 499 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
