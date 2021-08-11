Over 7,600 people given first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn in 24 hrs

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 7,638 people have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 5,621- the second jab in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s public health department, in the period from February 1 to August 10, 2021, a total of 787,494 people were administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 in the city

Over the past day, 7,638 Almaty citizens have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 5,621- the second jab.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, 105,767 are persons over 60 years old.

The city has 160 vaccination centers located at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities, trading and entertainment centers.

Almaty has reported 1,493 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, of which 1,397 symptomatic and 96 asymptomatic. The city’s hospitals have discharged 572 and admitted 694 people. 5,474 people, including 216 kids, are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals and 407 – in intensive care units in the city.

11,908 citizens of Almaty with COVID-19, including 11,090 with mild and moderate symptoms and 539 without symptoms, are under home observation.