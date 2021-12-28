Over 7.5 thou residents revaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 7.5 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received COVID-19 booster shots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 7,520 residents have received COVID-19 booster shots in the region since November 23. These include health workers, teachers, police officials, students, closed facility personnel, law enforcement officials, civil servants, and persons with chronic diseases who received their second component of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines during February 1-28, 2021.



