Over 7.4 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign rates, Kazinform reports.

8,276,713 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 7,473,451 were given both as of October 30, 2021, it said in a statement.