Over 7,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 7,550 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 19 March, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 650 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 6,900 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

52 patients are in critical condition, 20 are in extremely severe condition and 13 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 51 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,304,818 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,284,696 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.



