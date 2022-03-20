Over 7,000 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 7,127 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 20 March, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 634 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 6,493 at-home care COVID-19 patients nationwide.

54 patients are in critical condition, 22 are in extremely severe condition and 11 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 49 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,304,867 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,285,159 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.



