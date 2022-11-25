Go to the main site
    Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis to be provided with rental housing

    25 November 2022, 13:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6,100 Kazakhstanis on housing waiting list will be issued beneficial housing loans at 2%, while 7,800 people will be able to buy new housing at 5% interest rate, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    «This year we plan to build 15,1mln square meters of housing or 137,700 apartments at the expense of all sources of financing. Over 7,000 residents will receive rental housing without purchase option. 9,800 credit apartments are built and sold in the regions under Otbasy Bank’s programs,» Vice Minister Yerkebulan Dauylbayev said at the governmental hour in the Senate.

    11,7mln square meters of housing was built in the country in January-October 2022. Housing commissioning increases in 15 regions. The volume of investments in housing construction made 2.2trln tenge.

    340bln tenge is envisaged for laying utility lines on the construction sites in the regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

