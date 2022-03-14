Over 7,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

7,414 women and teens were administered the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region. out of which 362 are pregnant women, 3,052 breastfeeding moms, 3,992 teens aged 12-18. Women get vaccinated if they agree, teens are inoculated with the consent from their legal representatives.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’, the regional healthcare department reports.



