    Over $6bln invested in Aktobe region in past 5 years – Governor Tugzhanov

    6 December 2022, 14:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM VII International Investment Forum «Investment Aktobe – 2022» is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Those attending the event are foreign diplomats, members of the Government, heads of national holdings and companies, financial institutions, transnational corporations, representatives of large foreign and domestic business entities, scholars and experts, Kazinform reports.

    According to Governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov, more than $6bln have been invested in the region in the past 5 years. 25% of them are direct foreign investments. As many as 1,500 foreign enterprises and transnational companies are operating in the region.

    «In order to increase the region’s investment attractiveness, we continue improving industrial, transport and service infrastructure for foreign investors,» he said.

    The region possesses unique mineral and resource base where about 170 free deposits are concentrated.

    «The region focuses on establishment of small and medium business entities around large enterprises, which is expected to boost business development and increase people’s incomes. The implementation of Auyl Amanaty program was also launched, which will enable to implement over 2,000 projects in 24 rural settlements of 12 municipalities. Unemployment rate is expected to decrease there by 41%. The number of recipients of social allowances will fall by 49.3%, while the average income per family will rise to 192%,» Tugzhanov said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region Events Kazakhstan
