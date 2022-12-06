Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

Over $6bln invested in Aktobe region in past 5 years – Governor Tugzhanov

6 December 2022, 14:57
Over $6bln invested in Aktobe region in past 5 years – Governor Tugzhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM VII International Investment Forum «Investment Aktobe – 2022» is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Those attending the event are foreign diplomats, members of the Government, heads of national holdings and companies, financial institutions, transnational corporations, representatives of large foreign and domestic business entities, scholars and experts, Kazinform reports.

According to Governor of the region Yeraly Tugzhanov, more than $6bln have been invested in the region in the past 5 years. 25% of them are direct foreign investments. As many as 1,500 foreign enterprises and transnational companies are operating in the region.

«In order to increase the region’s investment attractiveness, we continue improving industrial, transport and service infrastructure for foreign investors,» he said.

The region possesses unique mineral and resource base where about 170 free deposits are concentrated.

«The region focuses on establishment of small and medium business entities around large enterprises, which is expected to boost business development and increase people’s incomes. The implementation of Auyl Amanaty program was also launched, which will enable to implement over 2,000 projects in 24 rural settlements of 12 municipalities. Unemployment rate is expected to decrease there by 41%. The number of recipients of social allowances will fall by 49.3%, while the average income per family will rise to 192%,» Tugzhanov said.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Read also
President awards winners of Altyn sapa and Paryz prizes
Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed
News Partner
Popular
1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

News