Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 682,000 Kazakhstanis get vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 15:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has updated the figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mother, Kazinform reports.

According to the commission, as of 5 February, 682,700 people were immunized with the first component of Pfizer vaccine, while 371,752 people were vaccinated with the second component.

562,613 teenagers, 27,182 pregnant women, and 87,241 nursing mothers were inoculated with the 1st dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 303,394 teenagers, 17,237 pregnant women and 51,107 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


