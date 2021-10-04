Over 660,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region told which vaccines are currently available there, Kazinform reports.

839,685 doses of the 1st component arrived in the region since the beginning of the year, including 598,575 doses of Sputnik V, 170,100 doses of QazVac, and 28,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccines and 829,815 doses of the 2nd component.

As of now there are 79 635 doses of the 1st component, and 161,219 doses of the 2nd component left in the region, it said in a statement.

760,019 (69%) of people were given the 1st jab, while 668,522 the 2nd.

As of now the region recorded 51,744 coronavirus cases, including 37,956 symptomatic.

The most cases were detected in the past week in Alakol district.

133 new coronavirus infections were reported in the past 24 hours, including 123 symptomatic. 12 of them are children under 14.