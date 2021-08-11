Over 66 thou flats commissioned in Kazakhstan in 7 mths of 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7.7 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in seven months of 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The construction volume index stood at 111.1% in the first seven months of the present year in the country, according to Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

7.7mln square meters of housing were commissioned in the country in the period from January to July of 2021, 110.3 more than in the same period of last year.

As of today, over 66,014 flats, including 21,193 individual houses, have been commissioned throughout the country this year.

The minister added that this year it is planned to construct 17mln meters of housing.