    Over 650 treated for COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan

    23 April 2021, 17:14

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – 674 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at 11 infectious facilities in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Acting head of the regional healthcare department Arman Kalibekov revealed at the press briefing of the Regional Communications Service that 29 COVDI-19 patients are in intensive care units.

    In his words, the majority of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units are over 60 years old. Of 29, 16 have cardiovascular diseases and seven have diabetes.

    In total, West Kazakhstan region has recorded 18,104 cases of the coronavirus infection so far. Of these, 14,327 people or 79% have made full recoveries. The novel coronavirus killed 269 people in the region. 100 people died of the virus in 2021 alone.

    Kalibekov confirmed that the COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently. Patients are hospitalized in critical condition. In order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection all residents of the region should observe the sanitary rules and restrictions in place.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

