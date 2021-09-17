Over 65 thou people vaccinated with 1st component in Kokshetau city

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – As of today, 65,803 people or 55.9% of the eligible population have been given the first component of COVID-19 vaccine in Kokshetau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Kokshetau city Kanat Iskakov, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection began in February this year. The city has 14 vaccination sites.

He went on to say that the vaccination coverage of the risk groups in the city stands at over 85% on average with vaccines administered to 100% of the health workers, 86% of the teachers, 100% of the police officers, 100% of the civil servants, and 90% of the local authority officials.

Iskakov noted that new COVID-19 infections among the said contingents are rare.