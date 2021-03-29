Go to the main site
    Over 649 thou receive targeted social assistance in Kazakhstan since beginning of 2021

    29 March 2021, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 649 thousand people from 128.8 thousand families have received targeted social assistance since the beginning of the year. KZT122.8bn has been provided from the budget to that end, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

    The targeted social assistance is assigned to persons whose average income per family member is 70% less than the regional subsistence minimum.

    Since the start of the year 154.3 thousand children aged from 1 to 6 have been provided with targeted social assistance as sets of goods and household chemistry.

    To note, the application for providing targeted social assistance to over 524.3 thousand Kazakhstanis out of 106.4 thousand families was extended in the 1st quarter of 2021 without them resorting to the government authorities.

    Assignment of targeted social assistance was prolonged in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of last year when the emergency situation and quarantine restrictions were in effect.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

