28 September 2022, 13:43

Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA

ASTANA. KAZIFNORM More than 64,000 Russian citizens, out of 100,000 those who entered Kazakhstan, have already left the country. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozheyev said at a briefing today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the figures on the Russians arriving in our country change every day.

«About 100,000 Russians have crossed the Kazakh border. More than 64,000 of them have already departed. No crime or criminal offence involving Russian citizens has been registered within this week. They are mostly law-abiding citizens and they have enough money to live here. In case if they violate migration legislation, they will be deported. If they commit a criminal offence, they will be brought to justice,» he said.

He also assured that migration processes – both on the border and on foreigners’ places of residence – are under control.