Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 64,000 get revaccinated in Mangistau region

    1 May 2022, 10:33

    AKTAU.KAZINFORM – Over 64,000 people got revaccinated in 26 outpatient clinics of Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Residents of Aktau city get revaccinated more than in any part of the region.

    According to chief specialist of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Madina Rakhmetova, 699,685 doses of anti-COVID vaccines were delivered to the region. Presently, those willing to vaccinate and revaccinate are offered vials of Sputnik V, CoronaVac, VeroCell and QazVac vaccines.

    As of 3 February 2021 through 27 April 2022 215,659 people (55,5%) were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was given to 212,086 people (54,6%).

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of Kazakhstanis who got vaccinated had exceeded the mark of 9,2 million.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Mangistau region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand