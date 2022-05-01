Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 64,000 get revaccinated in Mangistau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 May 2022, 10:33
AKTAU.KAZINFORM – Over 64,000 people got revaccinated in 26 outpatient clinics of Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Residents of Aktau city get revaccinated more than in any part of the region.

According to chief specialist of the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department Madina Rakhmetova, 699,685 doses of anti-COVID vaccines were delivered to the region. Presently, those willing to vaccinate and revaccinate are offered vials of Sputnik V, CoronaVac, VeroCell and QazVac vaccines.

As of 3 February 2021 through 27 April 2022 215,659 people (55,5%) were inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was given to 212,086 people (54,6%).

Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of Kazakhstanis who got vaccinated had exceeded the mark of 9,2 million.


