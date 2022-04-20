Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 62,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn since pandemic outbreak

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 April 2022, 13:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over 62,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in Atyrau region since the pandemic outbreak, Kazinform reports.

62,253 COVID-19 cases were detected in the region since the start of the pandemic. There are no coronavirus patients staying in the hospitals as of now. Five people are receiving at-home treatment. All of them are from the city of Atyrau.

Last year the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and districts at some points exceeded 10,000, the press service of the regional healthcare department reports.

As of today, 270,652 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine in the region, while 258,542 received both. 59,949 people were boosted or received the 3rd booster shot. 8,884 locals, including pregnant women, nursing moms, teens, and those revaccinated were given the Pfizer vaccine.


